L.M. Kohn & Company Reduces Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

L.M. Kohn & Company trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. bLong Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $423.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $477.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $418.58 and a one year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

