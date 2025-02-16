L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 4,710 Shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD)

L.M. Kohn & Company reduced its stake in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 11,358.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF alerts:

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BATS BUFD opened at $26.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $927.59 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.25.

FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Laddered Deep Buffer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.