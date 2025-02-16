L.M. Kohn & Company Takes $685,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $115,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $51.01 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

