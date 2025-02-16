L.M. Kohn & Company Trims Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

L.M. Kohn & Company trimmed its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 188,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 116,470 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 116.6% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $101.42 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5863 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

