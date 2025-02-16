Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Has $388,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 183.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Denver PWM LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 230,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 32,192 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $27.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.63.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

