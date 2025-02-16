Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 419 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,276,000. Puff Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 242,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,072,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $155.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.86. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.