Lee Financial Co Acquires 114 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,888,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70,333 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,119,000 after purchasing an additional 183,895 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,368,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,663,000 after purchasing an additional 91,860 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,280,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,820,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,253,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,802,000 after buying an additional 28,692 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $275.69 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $233.42 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $271.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.