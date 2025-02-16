Lee Financial Co Has $1.33 Million Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Lee Financial Co cut its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORI. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 161.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of ORI opened at $36.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.88. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $39.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 20.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $40,142.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,864.24. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $333,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,760.60. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

