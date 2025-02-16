Lee Financial Co Has $426,000 Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Lee Financial Co lessened its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 54,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10,049.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 11,356 shares during the last quarter.

STIP opened at $101.78 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.49 and a 12-month high of $101.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.99 and a 200-day moving average of $100.80.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

