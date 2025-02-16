Lee Financial Co Takes $222,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,223,397,000 after purchasing an additional 636,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,719,794 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,774,705,000 after buying an additional 320,415 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,018,775,000 after buying an additional 602,143 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,866,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,957,000 after acquiring an additional 277,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,196,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $486,018,000 after acquiring an additional 48,637 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $184.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.24. The firm has a market cap of $138.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $208.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.16.

Read Our Latest Report on Boeing

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.