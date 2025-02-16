Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $726,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,393,673,000 after purchasing an additional 210,363 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,389,765,000 after buying an additional 838,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,512,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,677,194,000 after buying an additional 143,440 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,349,441,000 after buying an additional 86,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,676,000 after buying an additional 24,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $595.55 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $559.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $519.06.

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 108 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.06, for a total transaction of $58,542.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,819.42. The trade was a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Bernstein Bank raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

