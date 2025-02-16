Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $817,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,308 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,659,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $564,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $266.29 on Friday.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $266.29 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $184.84 and a 52 week high of $270.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.57.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

