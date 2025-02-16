Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 542 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,318.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,249.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1,195.62. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $947.49 and a one year high of $1,350.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a net margin of 14.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 44.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,390.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $364,375. This trade represents a 64.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,968 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,394. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.