Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 750 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for about 1.6% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 189,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 248,399 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 89,521 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,117,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $137,016,000 after purchasing an additional 47,234 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 200,498 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $24,577,000 after purchasing an additional 43,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.14.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $129.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.42. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.