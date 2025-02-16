Leisure Stocks To Consider – February 14th

Trip.com Group, Apollo Global Management, MGM Resorts International, Hyatt Hotels, and NetEase are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are a type of investment that involves purchasing shares in companies that operate within the entertainment, travel, gaming, or other leisure-related industries. These stocks are typically tied to consumer discretionary spending and are influenced by factors such as economic conditions, consumer sentiment, and trends in leisure activities. Investors may choose to include leisure stocks in their portfolio to potentially benefit from the growth and profitability of companies in these sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of TCOM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.38. 2,236,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.03. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.05. 934,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $40.01. 2,624,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,842. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

Hyatt Hotels (H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

H traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $145.01. 632,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,682. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $128.90 and a one year high of $168.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.46.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.01. The stock had a trading volume of 823,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,695. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. NetEase has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

