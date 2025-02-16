Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Trading Down 5.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.41 and last traded at $30.25. 180,223 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 479,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Leonardo DRS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Leonardo DRS Stock Down 9.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, Director Eric Salzman sold 3,477 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $120,269.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,732.58. This trade represents a 20.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $112,575.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,854.60. The trade was a 4.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,089 shares of company stock worth $5,178,619. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leonardo DRS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,934,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,377,000 after purchasing an additional 263,002 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,061,000 after acquiring an additional 51,014 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,594,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,505,000 after acquiring an additional 278,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,432,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,274,000 after purchasing an additional 166,936 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

