Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Major Shareholder Sells $213,100.00 in Stock

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at $369,579.33. This trade represents a 36.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 12,034 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $271,366.70.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $226,700.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 30,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $667,200.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 45,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $1,057,050.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $361,800.00.

Lifeway Foods stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $28.61. The company has a market cap of $333.01 million, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Finally, Towerview LLC bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

