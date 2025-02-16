LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Up 4.9 %
NYSE:LITB opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.92. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LightInTheBox
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Roblox’s Big Dip: A Chance to Get in on the Vaunted Gaming Stock?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Dividend ETFs to Capitalize on the Slide in Chip Stocks
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Is Chevron Stock Primed for Growth After Profit-Boosting News?
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.