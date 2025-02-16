LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE:LITB opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.92. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

About LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of LightInTheBox at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

