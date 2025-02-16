Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Short Interest Update

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300,000 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 27,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,945. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LCTX shares. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, D. Boral Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lineage Cell Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCTX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $46,000. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,002,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 29,223 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,674,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 35,907 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 4,507,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

