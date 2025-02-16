Little House Capital LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Little House Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. bLong Financial LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,357,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $260.65 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $162.62 and a one year high of $265.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

