Little House Capital LLC Purchases 12,655 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Little House Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Little House Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.