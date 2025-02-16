Little House Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,906 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in CRH by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of CRH by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in CRH by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in CRH by 70.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CRH from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $108.31 on Friday. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $108.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

