Little House Capital LLC Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Little House Capital LLC trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 2,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE opened at $208.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.25. General Electric has a 52-week low of $117.43 and a 52-week high of $211.42.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.73.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

