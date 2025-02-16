LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Holdings Cut by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,341 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 94.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 31.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 618.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $180,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,352,356.68. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $39.11 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.56 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

