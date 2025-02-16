Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.29 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 11,704 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 11,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Local Bounti Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jennifer Carr-Smith sold 21,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $31,430.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,022.40. This represents a 58.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 24,297 shares of company stock worth $40,389. 38.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Local Bounti

About Local Bounti

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Local Bounti stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Local Bounti Co. ( NYSE:LOCL Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Walleye Trading LLC owned about 0.28% of Local Bounti at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

