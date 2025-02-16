Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Down 2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) were down 2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $425.08 and last traded at $426.20. Approximately 974,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,408,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $434.72.

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $477.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Cypress Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $3,279,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 228,692 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,131,000 after acquiring an additional 148,138 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

