Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 159,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 222,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $251.88 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.