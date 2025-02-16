Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Secured Retirement Advisors LLC

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,818,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 495.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 6.2 %

LULU opened at $366.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.44. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $480.94.

Insider Activity

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $10,085,779.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total value of $782,736.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,307.78. This trade represents a 24.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. TD Securities raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.