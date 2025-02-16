Macquarie Cuts Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $165.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Macquarie from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $145.50 to $157.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra set a $155.00 price objective on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.13.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $143.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.48. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $128.90 and a 52-week high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $604,122.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,622.02. This trade represents a 39.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of H. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,483,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,574,000 after buying an additional 68,608 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,849,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,960,000 after acquiring an additional 46,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,192,000 after purchasing an additional 56,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,716,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,532,000 after purchasing an additional 37,057 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.