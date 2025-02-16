Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.485 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Magna International has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years. Magna International has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Magna International to earn $6.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.1%.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of MGA opened at $37.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $56.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Free Report ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magna International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.24.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

