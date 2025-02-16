Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 115.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,408,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,501,509,000 after buying an additional 128,667 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,613,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,422,000 after purchasing an additional 315,750 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 53.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,718,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,611 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,965,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 60.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,589,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,210.88. This represents a 60.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $69.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $68.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $72.50 to $82.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut shares of Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.81.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $84.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.56.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

