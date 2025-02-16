Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $252,000 Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1,242.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,575,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,314,000 after purchasing an additional 913,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 79.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,723,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,006 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,996,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,630,000 after purchasing an additional 954,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,679,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,587,000 after purchasing an additional 70,307 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,934,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,900 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava bought 700 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,645.99. This trade represents a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 75,500 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $4,902,215.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 310,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,128,300. This represents a 32.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 119,200 shares of company stock worth $7,801,318 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.29 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.79%.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

