Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $50,000 Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FORM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 99.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 131.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 57.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 55.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FormFactor Trading Up 2.9 %

FORM opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $177,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,531 shares in the company, valued at $23,221,277.64. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $496,040 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FORM. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

