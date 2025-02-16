Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $73,000 Stock Position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 53.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 615,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 214,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,148,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,472,000 after buying an additional 61,568 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the third quarter worth $2,295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,869,000 after buying an additional 141,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 55.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 32,888 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13.

OSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $367,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,706.80. This represents a 9.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

