Manchester Capital Management LLC Invests $40,000 in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HMC. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,345,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,273,000 after buying an additional 227,890 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,097,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,557,000 after purchasing an additional 36,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,355,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 466,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after acquiring an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 281,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 9,978 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Honda Motor Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of HMC opened at $28.71 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.31 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

