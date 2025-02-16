Manchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 137 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 182.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in STERIS by 19.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $219.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.09. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $197.82 and a 12 month high of $248.24.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.75.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,682 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.32, for a total value of $365,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,363.04. The trade was a 12.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

