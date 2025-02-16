Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 110 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $87,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $194.59 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.60 and a 52-week high of $220.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 56.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chart Industries

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.