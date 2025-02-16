Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.28, Zacks reports. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $240.08 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $39.40 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $42.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.55.

Marcus & Millichap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.73%.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

