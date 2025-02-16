mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF) Short Interest Update

mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the January 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

mBank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MBAKF remained flat at $117.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.79. mBank has a 52-week low of $69.19 and a 52-week high of $117.79.

mBank Company Profile

mBank SA provides various banking and financial services in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and internationally. It offers banking services, such as personal, savings, currency, investment, and business accounts, as well as various deposits; bill and credit cards; cash, car, revolving, and corporate loans, as well as mortgages; pension, insurance, stock exchange products; and transaction and mobile banking services.

