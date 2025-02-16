mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF) Short Interest Update

mBank S.A. (OTCMKTS:MBAKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the January 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
mBank Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MBAKF remained flat at $117.79 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.79. mBank has a 52-week low of $69.19 and a 52-week high of $117.79.
mBank Company Profile
