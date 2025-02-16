McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,910,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 9,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $336.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.50, for a total transaction of $321,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,155. This trade represents a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at $10,155,997.80. This represents a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,906 shares of company stock worth $5,406,382. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

MCD stock opened at $308.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $221.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.53. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.16%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

