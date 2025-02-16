Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Has $426,000 Stock Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BG. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 106,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 41,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $70.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $114.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

