Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,571 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,248,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,632,000 after acquiring an additional 119,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,752,000 after acquiring an additional 21,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,595,000 after buying an additional 90,775 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 45.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,840,000 after buying an additional 617,356 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,093,000 after buying an additional 90,933 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

LAMR opened at $130.04 on Friday. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $105.44 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.07.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 112.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

