Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Sells 346 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.4% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. bLong Financial LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $423.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $477.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $418.58 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $497.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

