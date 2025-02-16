Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Sells 392 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,237 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.25.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

LNG stock opened at $213.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.58 and its 200 day moving average is $202.20. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $152.31 and a one year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

