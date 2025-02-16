MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0146 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

CIF opened at $1.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $1.83.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.