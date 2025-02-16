Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total transaction of $2,478,981.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,369,436. This trade represents a 3.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.74, for a total transaction of $2,509,501.52.

On Monday, February 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.31, for a total transaction of $2,561,719.88.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.91, for a total transaction of $2,534,696.68.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.20, for a total transaction of $2,473,417.60.

On Monday, January 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.01, for a total transaction of $2,138,091.48.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $2,108,842.84.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.20, for a total transaction of $1,996,537.60.

On Monday, January 13th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.89, for a total transaction of $1,882,801.72.

On Friday, January 10th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 15,896 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $3,871,470.80.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total transaction of $1,934,145.80.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $313.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $270.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.10. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The company has a market capitalization of $82.03 billion, a PE ratio of -233.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.71.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 68.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 23,100.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

