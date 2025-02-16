MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.43 and last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.63 and its 200-day moving average is $20.63.

About MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

