Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Short Interest Down 27.9% in January

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 481,400 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the January 15th total of 667,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 44.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

MIST stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.27. 529,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,388. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 15.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

