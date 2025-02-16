Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $1.97 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.53% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

