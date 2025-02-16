Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Short Interest Down 33.9% in January

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,000 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 796,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,270.0 days.
Mitsubishi Materials Stock Performance
Shares of MIMTF remained flat at C$15.59 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.44. Mitsubishi Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$15.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.00.
About Mitsubishi Materials
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mitsubishi Materials
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.